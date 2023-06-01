xrOS error message and large logos: Hint when launching Apple Headset

Shortly before Apple’s WWDC developer conference kicks off, there are increasing numbers of small clues and revelations pointing to a possible showcase of mixed reality headsets and their associated xrOS operating system. A developer managed to extract an error message from an Apple tool confirming that the iPhone manufacturer appears to be planning something with that name. Apple itself is fueling expectations with slogans on social media that point to a major new release.

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith wanted to use the Apple App Store Connect tool, with which developers can upload their apps to the App Store, using some tricks to promote an app for the headset, which has yet to be introduced. Interestingly The program reacted with an error message, who — without Troughton-Smith saying the word himself — complained that there was an executable for xrOS, the supposed headphone operating system, in the package that loaded. It was previously known that the rights to the xrOS name were registered through a company in New Zealand. The intermediary company is said to be used by Apple to secure brand names without focusing on Apple.

How Apple is preparing for the keynote

Meanwhile, Apple is in the mood for WWDC on social media and He talks about “the beginning of a new era.”. Apple’s WWDC website also promises great things and encourages “Code New Worlds”, that is, development for new worlds. This would fit in with the current rumors that Apple is planning to introduce a headset called the Reality Pro that will cost around 3,000 euros. Developers should be incentivized to develop apps for xrOS. There will also be interview sessions at WWDC that will introduce xrOS development, explain iOS app porting, and give design tips.

Apple itself keeps a low profile. For developers and those interested So far posted his music playlist, which can be accessed through Apple’s music streaming service. Experts will find out more on Monday, June 5, from 7 pm German time: that’s when the keynote address begins at the opening of the developer conference, where Apple wants to present the new products. Of course, Mac & i and heise do an extensive online report on this.



(Makky)

