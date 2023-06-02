Diablo IV: PS5 Login Problems? There is a questionable solution

Officially, Diablo IV won’t be released until June 6, 2023, but pre-orders can start now. However, some PlayStation 5 fans are still having problems logging in. The community has already come up with a workaround, but it’s a bit strange.

It seems that the exact reason why some gamers are not able to log into PS5 is unknown. It just says “Could not find a valid license for Diablo IV”. But the solution is there and it’s quite questionable. As society has discovered, all you have to do is spend money. no waffle now.

Accordingly, logging in to PlayStation 5 is possible if you invest euros or dollars in platinum in the PlayStation Store. Diablo IV’s premium currency costs €1.99 for 200 Platinum in the smallest package, alternatively you can also shell out up to €100 for 11,500 Platinum.

Sure, Blizzard is already working on a solution. On the other hand, if you’re into battle on Xbox or PC, chances are you won’t have any problems. According to initial reports, the servers are stable and you don’t have to wait for hours before you can take on Lilith. The many beta stages and slam servers seem to have helped in this regard.