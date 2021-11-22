The 10 most vegan friendly and sustainable cities in the world

22.11.2021





SINGAPORE, Feb. 6 /PRNewswire/ –Applion, the world’s fastest-growing plant-based food and products rating platform, has ranked global cities based on their adoption of plant-based lifestyles and their commitment to the environment. Policies, how high greenhouse gas emissions and waste generation. This research helped us identify the 10 best cities in the world for conscious citizens. We call them “the cities of the future”.



Future Cities 2022



1. London, United Kingdom



2. Los Angeles, USA



3. Barcelona, ​​Spain



4. Melbourne, Australia



5. Singapore, Singapore



6. Johannesburg, South Africa



7. Toronto, Canada



8. New York City, USA



9. Berlin, Germany



10. Cape Town, South Africa



Where we live is more important today than ever. Especially highly mobile Generation Z – but also many millennials – rated their personal well-being as important to their professional success. For these new generations, ethics, commitment to good causes, diversity and inclusion, and most importantly, sustainable choices and services are essential to where this awakening generation wants to live.



The Future Cities Report is based on 850,000 real user reviews submitted by 32,000 members from 150 countries and 6,000 cities. The final score is then calculated from four categories: plant-based lifestyle (50 percent), political commitment by the city (30 percent), greenhouse gas emissions (10 percent) and waste generation (10 percent).



“About 6000 cities were considered, but only 54 were shortlisted. In the context of the 26 COP Climate Summit, which focused on nature, our report shows how leading cities around the world have made progress, being friendlier to the planet and its inhabitants – humans and animals alike,” explains Vikas Garg, CEO and founder of Abillion.



About Abelion



At Abillion, we’re working to start a global movement for plant-based foods and eco-friendly products. abillion is a digital platform that supports people who want to make sustainable decisions. With the abillion app, members can discover plant-based foods as well as cruelty-free products. Abillion was launched in 2018 by CEO Vikas Garg and is a unique company that uses social media for social purposes. Every time a member votes sustainably and shares a review, abilion donates one dollar to a life-saving cause that the member can select through the app. Abillion has already donated nearly $1 million to life-saving causes around the world.



Website www.abilion.com



