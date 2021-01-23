Tape Bears brand Sean Desai as new Defense Coordinator after eight seasons in Chicago

Geoff Hensch – USA Sports Today



The Chicago Bears They didn’t have to look far to find their new Defense Coordinator. In fact, the Bears team chose the longest serving employee. Friday night, bears His official name Former Safety Coach Shaun Desai as Junior Defense Coordinator. Desai, who has been with the franchise since 2013, will replace Chuck Pagano After retiring from training Advance in this month.

Desai has spent the past two seasons as a Chicago Safety Coach. Before that, he worked as a defense coach for quality control in the team. Last season, the Bears boasted of being the 12th best-passing defense in the league. Chicago was also ranked eighth in the NFL in the third inefficiency and fifth in efficiency in the red. Tachon GibsonSafety, Chicago free kick start, ended the season in a draw to lead the team into interceptions. Strong security Eddie Jackson, A Pro Bowler for the previous two seasons, achieved his highest level tackles (82) and forcing fumbling (three) during the 2020 season. Back court success helped the Bears secure a second playoff position in three seasons for Matt Nagy as coach.

Desai, 37, began his coaching career in 2006, when he was appointed coach of Temple’s defensive and special teams. He spent five years in the position before working as assistant director of Miami football operations for the 2011 season. Desai spent the 2012 season as a coach appearing at Boston College and as a special team coordinator before joining the Bears.

As a Chicago Assistant Quality Control, Desai has worked with team players and defensive fullbacks while also assisting on special teams. Under his watch, Jackson, full-back Khalil Mac And Cornerback Kyle Fuller They were ranked as All-Pro performers during the 2018 season. Their success helped the Bears win the First Division title in eight years.

Desai will have a talented group to work with in 2021. Along with Jackson, Mac and Fuller, the Pears’ defense will also feature the midfielders. Ruchuan Smith And the Danny Trevathan. Smith is one of the NFL’s biggest female footballers, scoring 139 fouls, four bags and two interceptions last season. Trevathan finished second in the team, scoring 113 balls.

There are two areas that the bear defense will need to improve in 2021 are the flip and pass. Chicago was only 25th in the NFL last season. Their 35 team bags were good for 17th in the league.