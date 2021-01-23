Knicks skinned the Kings, falls below 0.500

Representative defense is often a staple of success in the NBA, and a premium quality that must translate into whether the games are played at home or on the road.

With the Knicks learning more than once this season already, it’s nearly impossible to cover up a bad shooting night at the other end.

The Knicks returned from Tom Tibudo to the defensive end with three straight wins to reverse the losing slip in the previous five game, but fell below 0.500 for the season with a disappointing 103-94 loss Friday to the Kings in Sacramento. , California.

Julius Randall scored 26 points with 15 rebounds despite the double teams continuing, but the Knicks (8-9) ultimately could not beat the 5 to 22 nights of a 3-point or 12-point range in the fourth quarter, failing to consolidate the strong win. Defensively, on Thursday, the Golden State won the second in a row to open a four-game Western trip.

“From the middle of the first quarter and the second quarter I thought we played well. The third quarter started well, but then we stumbled and it was clear that we did not finish well,” said Thibaudo. “They were swarming and obviously we didn’t shoot. And when you’re not shooting it gets tough sometimes. I liked the fight, but obviously we’d like to finish it better than we did.”

Diaron Fox shoots Emmanuel Quickley during the Knicks 103-94 loss to the Kings. NBAE via Getty Images

Diaron Fox scored 22 points, Harrison Barnes 21, and admired rookie goalkeeper Therese Halliburton – overall pick 12 in the 2020 Draft, four picks after the Knicks snatched Obi Tobin – contributed 16 points, four blocks, and robbed in 31 minutes. On the bench as the Kings halted their losing slides in four matches.

The Knicks were 3-for-18 only from long range to three quarters and late 76-72 to enter the last 12 minutes. Sacramento boosted the Sacramento lead to the highest score of 12, 86-74, with a hat-trick from Glenn Robinson III and the jump from Corey Joseph barely four minutes in the fourth minute.

A 3-pointer scored by Alec Burks and a converted three-point play by Randle 13-3 and recovered the Knicks within two points with 4:30 remaining. But Halliburton 3 before 2:35 from the end highlighted Sacramento 7-0 to make up for the lead to 96-87.

We’ll always try to fight to the end, whatever happens, ”said RJ Barrett.“ Sure, we haven’t done anything yet. I think we are still trying to learn and know how to win and as one team we attend every night. “

Barrett finished with 21 points in a payout of 8 to 17 one night after he scored 28 points in his career against the Warriors, while Mitchell Robinson contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks. Tobin had six in 12 minutes for the Knicks, whose flight continues Sunday night in Portland before concluding on Tuesday in Utah.

The Knicks entered the game at number one in the NBA with the lowest number of points allowed (102.8 per game), while the opponents kept the lowest field goal percentage (43.0 percent) and 3 percentage points (30.7 percent).

Meanwhile, Luke Walton’s Kings came in, allowing the most league points – 123.0 per match – during the first 15 games. But they scored a season high of 14 rounds, including six from Ritchon Holmes Center.

The Knicks’ acuteness appeared to have subsided, having rallied 54-49 in the third quarter. Barnes’ layup and 3-pointers mid-period helped Bodie Held regain the lead, 68-67, and carry a four-point pad in fourth place.

“It wasn’t the usual high energy [in the third quarter]Tibudo said. “Sometimes when you’re in a back-to-back showdown, you have to fight through these things. I loved fighting in the fourth quarter, but we didn’t shut it down.”