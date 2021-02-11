Tales from the Borderlands: The game is back in the stores

Telltale Adventure, the fun game Tales from the Borderlands, has long disappeared from stores, but is now back.

With Tales from the Borderlands, Telltale made a very humorous show for Borderlands shooters from Gearbox Software six years ago. But for a long time the game disappeared from various stores. After the studio closed in 2018, the title disappeared from the scene in 2019.

On February 17th, Adventure finally celebrates its return, because Gearbox has taken the baby under its wing. Starting that day, it will be available again for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as for PS4 and Xbox One. Of course, next-generation owners can also benefit from backward compatibility. My work: It is clear that your current saved games can still be used.

Unlike the original episode in episode form, this time you get the full package, which consists of all five episodes. However, you shouldn’t expect a review of the game, it’s just a re-release.

In Tales from the Borderlands, you face the adventures of a Hyperion Rhys employee, who has to confront these men with his friend Vaughn and new acquaintance Fiona, of course on the planet of Pandora. For many, the casual game is one of Telltale’s best titles besides The Walking Dead. Not to be missed, the game is full of humor and pun.