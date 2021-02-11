Appointment for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Hopefully, enough PS5 consoles will be available by summer 2021, when Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be released.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac Games announced today that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be available on PlayStation 5 on June 11, 2021. A new trailer can also be seen. Creative Director Marcus Smith says, “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is an all-new, whole adventure. When the evil Dr. Nevarius activates a device that allows him to travel to alternate dimensions – to the galaxies where he always wins – Ratchet & Clank are separated. While trying to find each other … Once again, they meet a new fighter to resist Lombax, explore new and familiar locations (with some dimensional surprises in the store) and deploy a whole new arsenal of discovered weapons.

“If you have no experience with Ratchet & Clank, this adventure with its own story is the perfect start. Longtime fans of the series will discover many in-depth references to the past games,” he said.