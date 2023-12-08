Taiwan: The United States sells 400 anti-ship missiles to Taiwan – Politics

In light of growing tensions with China, Taiwan is arming itself with support from the United States. The number of island republics will reach 400 Bayonet Buy missiles from the Americans, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The US Department of Defense announced, in early April, the sale of 400 of these anti-ship missiles for $1.17 billion, without naming the buyer. Bloomberg now writes that this buyer is the government in Taipei.

This deal comes at a time of heightened tension between the United States and China – especially over the Taiwan issue. US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California earlier this month. China then conducted military maneuvers around the island.

The US Department of Defense did not comment on the missile deal, saying only: “The United States provides Taiwan with defense products and services that enable it to maintain sufficient self-defense capabilities.”

Over the past three years, China has increased its military pressure on democratically governed, industrially advanced Taiwan.

The status of Taiwan, which is recognized by only a few independent countries, is one of the main points of conflict between the United States and China. Like many other countries, the United States does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan out of respect for the People’s Republic of China. The United States is the most important supplier of military equipment to Taiwan.