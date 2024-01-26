T-Mobile leaves US competition behind | Al Borsa newspaper

Thanks to its state-of-the-art 5G network, T-Mobile has once again fallen behind the competition in terms of customer growth. This trend will continue to accelerate in the coming months, predicts Deutsche Telekom's US mobile communications subsidiary. Small towns and rural areas in particular provide opportunities. The number of contract customers is expected to rise by 5.0 to 5.5 million in 2024. Analysts had expected only half that amount.
Therefore, the company also expects growth in its financial indicators. It expected an increase of about 9% in core operating profits to between $31.3 and $31.9 billion. Adjusted free cash flow, which allows investors to draw conclusions about the size of profits, is expected to rise by about 22% to between $16.3 and $16.9 billion.
Company President Seifert talks about a “historic year”
In the last fiscal year, the Telekom subsidiary gained 3.1 million contract customers, who were mainly attracted by its 5G offerings. As a result, services revenue increased 3% to $63.2 billion. Operating results increased a disproportionately 10% to $29.1 billion, and cash flow increased 77% to $13.6 billion. “This has been a historic year for T-Mobile, delivering record results across the board,” said company president Mike Seifert.
However, the fourth quarter net result was low. It suddenly dropped to $1.67 per share. T-Mobile shares then fell three percent in after-hours US trading.
