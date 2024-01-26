T-Mobile leaves US competition behind | Al Borsa newspaper

Thanks to its state-of-the-art 5G network, T-Mobile has once again fallen behind the competition in terms of customer growth. This trend will continue to accelerate in the coming months, predicts Deutsche Telekom's US mobile communications subsidiary. Small towns and rural areas in particular provide opportunities. The number of contract customers is expected to rise by 5.0 to 5.5 million in 2024. Analysts had expected only half that amount.