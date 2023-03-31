Swollen lymph nodes – these diseases can be behind them

Swollen lymph nodes in bacterial infections

Lymph node swelling is typical of bacterial infections such as A tonsillitis, because suppurative tonsillitis in particular causes local swelling of the lymph nodes, sore throat, and difficulty swallowing. Even with Lyme disease, an infection transmitted by tick bites, those infected can develop flu-like symptoms with swollen lymph nodes. also Cat scratch disease belongs to harmless infectious diseases; The pathogen is transmitted from cats to humans through scratches. First, nodules form near the wound, then the lymph nodes closest to the wound swell.

Swollen lymph nodes in viral infections

Viral infections that can cause swollen lymph nodes include, among others glandular fever Other symptoms such as sore throat, headache, fatigue, and an enlarged spleen are also symptoms that occur. Also such diseases Measles and German measles Accompanied by swollen lymph nodes and fever – both diseases can be vaccinated. Two to four weeks after infection with B Immunity deficiency Virus Symptoms usually appear, for example: fever, fatigue, tiredness, feeling unwell, and swollen lymph nodes in the neck.

Lymph node enlargement in cancer

Many cancers are associated with swollen lymph nodes: while in breast cancer Axillary lymph nodes are enlarged Colon, uterine and prostate cancer Often the lymph nodes in the groin. The lymph nodes in the neck are affected when it comes Lung, thyroid and stomach cancer Actions. when Hodgkins disease As with all other types of cancer, sufferers also experience fatigue, night sweats, weight loss, and fever, but in the case of malignant cancer, the lymph nodes in the groin and armpits are usually painlessly swollen.

Lymph node enlargement in rheumatoid diseases

in Rheumatoid arthritis Lymph nodes can also swell near inflamed joints, and the same applies to lupus erythematosus (SLE). In this disease, the immune system attacks healthy body cells and triggers inflammatory reactions such as fever, fatigue, weight loss, and swollen lymph nodes.