Switzerland fails in the quarter-finals against Germany

This is bitter! Switzerland loses the World Cup quarter-final against Germany with a score of 2: 3 after penalty kicks and is eliminated.
The basics in brief
- Switzerland was eliminated in the quarter-finals of this year’s Ice Hockey World Championships.
- Coach Patrick Fischer’s team loses to Germany after a penalty shootout.
- Even just before the end, the Ice Buddies were still on the winning path.
Who dreamed of a medal in this year’s Ice Hockey World Championships! Switzerland was defeated by Germany 2-3 after a penalty shootout and was eliminated in the quarter-finals.
Big Neighbor turns out to be a strong opponent as expected. For a long time the ice cream buddies find it difficult to get good chances.
Coach Patrick Fisher Happens after bitter bankruptcySRFNext words: ‘I don’t know why we were so negative in the last third. Maybe we had worry before winning.
At the moment it is difficult for him to come to a conclusion. Fisher “We have to learn from this defeat.”
Strong start, strong decline
About five minutes before the first siren sounded, Fisher’s team took the lead after an impressive synthesis. Santeri Alatalo presents an overview and plays Ramon Untersander for free and SCBThe defender scores 1-0 in attacking style.
In the middle third, the Swiss let a double majority of 1:38 minutes go without a goal. But it works in the 34th minute at 5 vs. 5. A quick return movement and a perfect pass from Tristan Sheroy Converts Fabrice Herzog to 2-0.
Before the second half, the Germans could fall short. Tom Kunkel (38 min) mixes the disc to 1:2 from his team’s point of view. With this result, both teams go to the dressing room.
Revenge failed
In the last round, Switzerland came under more pressure. Germany has some good chances of parity. And, in fact, 2: 2 falls 44 seconds before the end – once! This means that the match in overtime must be decided 3 to 3.
But in the 10 minutes of extra time, no injury occurred and so this duel of prestige goes into a penalty shootout. Germany has the upper hand there and moves into the semi-finals.
The Ice Buddies are losing their chance to return in favor of bankruptcy at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. At the time, I lost to today’s opponents in the quarter-final qualifiers by 1:2 after overtime. Germany later took the silver medal.
Ice hockey world championship quarter final results
Switzerland 2-3 Germany after the penalty shootout
United States – Slovakia 6-1
Finland – Czech Republic (from 7.15 pm)
Canada – Russia (from 7.15 pm)
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”