(GTA) – The Swiss government adopted the definition of anti-Semitism in the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, making Albania the 36th country.

“This definition can serve as an additional indication for identifying anti-Semitic incidents in the context of the various measures to combat anti-Semitism in Switzerland,” the Federal Council’s top executive said on Friday.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition describes various forms of anti-Semitism, including hatred, discrimination against Jews, and Holocaust denial.

It also lists examples of anti-Israel criticism that could be defined as anti-Semitism in a particular context, including comparing state policy to that of Nazi Germany, denial of the Jewish people’s right to self-determination, and “double standards, behavior that is unpredictable or required of any other democratic country.

Criticism of Israel, as in any other country, is not as anti-Semitic as the definition suggests.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) introduced the definition in 2016, three years after the European Union’s anti-racism agency removed very similar text from its website.

The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Parliament are among the national and international bodies that have adopted the definition.

