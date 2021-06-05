Brexit news: German journalist admits Britain ‘failed us’

The United Kingdom cut ties with the European Union after signing a post-Brexit trade deal at 11am late last year. Boris Johnson ended Britain’s 47-year membership and celebrated New Britain’s sovereignty, insisting that Britain leave the conflict. Despite Brexit, Britain is now on an “economic highway”, with Gabor Stingart realizing that Britain has fared better than Germany during the pandemic.

The UK is making progress with its coronavirus vaccination programme. According to our World in Data stats, 40% of the total UK population is vaccinated, compared to just 19% in Germany. The European Union has seen its next disaster, and countries that support vaccination have partnered with vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca to solve the production distribution issues that are burning. In an article on German news site FocusOnline, Mr. Steingart made several entries titled “God is smiling at us: why Britain’s Boris Johnson is preventing us from speaking financially”. He wrote: “Boris Johnson and Britain should not understand this.

“But if you look at the island, you will see nothing better than Germany during the pandemic. “Despite Brexit, the UK is currently on a fast economic track,” he said. “To get to know yourself better, look in the mirror in vain and carefully look at the garden fence. “We just saw that we saw the Germans there, especially on the remote and British islands,” he said. Read more: The EU’s boycott campaign erupts – “Let the people stand!”

The journalist and author said that despite the pandemic, the British economy is expected to grow by 5.3% this year and 5.1% by 2022. “Germany is also growing, but very slowly.” READ Pelosi expected to send impeachment materials to the Senate next week “The commendable achievements of the European Union have made the leap from political rhetoric to economic reality more than outside the UK,” he wrote. The UK’s services sector is set to see its highest growth rate in 24 years in 2021 – despite all the damage caused by Brexit. Finally, Germans refer to unemployment figures from the March figures, which show an unemployment rate of 4.8% in Great Britain, while it is 6.2% in Germany. “Thanks to the drop in the unemployment rate (see chart), growth in the UK in 2021 should accelerate faster than in Germany,” he added.

In the end, Steinkert stated that Germany should not have emulated the British approach, but agreed: “God is smiling at us.” The German wrote: “We do not have to imitate the British way, but we have to understand it. The nation-state, which many German politicians declared dead, is still alive on the island. “You see that God is smiling at us.” Additional reporting by Monica Ballenberg.

