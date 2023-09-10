Suspected Chinese spy arrested in British Parliament

British police have arrested a suspected Chinese spy who worked for the British Parliament’s Research Service and had access to influential politicians.

As first reported by The Sunday Times, another man has also been arrested in connection with the case. Scotland Yard confirmed both arrests.

According to the newspaper, the researcher is a British man who lived and worked in China. It is said to have influenced Britain’s policy towards China for years.

The arrests took place in Oxfordshire and Edinburgh in March. The Metropolitan Police said the two men have been released on bail and will face espionage charges in October.

Former Conservative Party leader Ian Duncan Smith, known for his critical stance on China, told the Radio Times that the country was “deeply infiltrated by the Chinese”.

He called for tighter parliamentary security controls and a review of the government’s policy towards China.

Downing Street confirmed on Sunday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed “grave concerns about Chinese interference in UK parliamentary democracy” during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India.

The Chinese side merely said that Li Qiang called on Sunak in New Delhi to resolve differences of opinion in an orderly manner and respect each other's core interests and major concerns, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported. The report did not address the issue of espionage.