China rejects allegations of espionage in the British Parliament – dpa

China has rejected British allegations about a possible espionage case in the British Parliament. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in Beijing that accusations that China is involved in espionage activities against Britain are baseless and China rejects them.

She added: “We call on the UK to stop spreading false information, political manipulation and malicious slander against China.”

the incident

British police had previously arrested a suspected Chinese spy who worked in the British Parliament’s research service and had access to influential politicians. As reported by The Sunday Times, another man has also been arrested in connection with the case.

Scotland Yard confirmed both arrests. According to the newspaper, the researcher is a British man who lived and worked in China. It is said to have influenced Britain’s policy towards China for years.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chinese Premier Li Qiang met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, last weekend. According to Downing Street, the seat of government, Sunak “expressed serious concerns about Chinese interference in the UK’s parliamentary democracy.”

Beijing confirmed the meeting. The two exchanged their views there. “We hope that Britain will end the political noise, uphold the spirit of mutual respect and equality, and promote the development of China-British relations in a constructive way,” Mao Ning said.