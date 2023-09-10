It’s time for my “dream house in the countryside” – Quotenmeter.de

Pay TV channel RTL Living is broadcasting ten episodes of the first season.

Officials at RTL from the United Kingdom have purchased the “Build Your Dream Home in the Country” format. In Great Britain, the format was shown on Channel 5, and now the reality series is also shown on German television and of course on RTL+.

“My dream house in the countryside” Begins Wednesday, October 4 at 8:15 p.m. It begins with the episode “Wooden House with Self-catering Garden”. Mark Millar helps a family on a limited budget who wants to transform a wooden house into the home of their dreams and create a magical garden. They can only pay construction workers until they run out of money. They then take on the construction work themselves and work day and night to build the family’s dream home. For environmental and financial reasons, they recycle as much as possible.

On Friday evening, October 6, RTL Living will show the documentary again “King Charles’s Renovation – A Castle for Scotland” in the program. This documentary provides an exclusive look at a secret project that the current British King, Charles, has been working on for over a decade – the purchase and restoration of Dumfries House, a rundown estate in one of the most deprived areas of the UK. King’s goal is to instill hope and pride in the community.