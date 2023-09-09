Possible iPhone ban – Apple has become the biggest point of contention between the US and China

American media reported this week that the Chinese government wants to restrict the use of iPhones. (Photo: Reuters)



Xi Jinping and Joe Biden at the 2022 G20 Summit in Bali

Washington Apple, one of the world’s most profitable and influential companies, is caught in the technology conflict between the United States and China. American media reported this week that the Chinese government wants to restrict the use of iPhones. The potential plans may further aggravate the relationship between the great powers.

Tensions between the world’s two largest economies are one of the dominant issues at the G20 summit, which begins Saturday in New Delhi. And unlike the recent G20 summit in Bali, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be able to talk to each other in person. Because Xi canceled his participation in the summit. Biden’s Asia adviser Kurt Campbell in New Delhi said the decision was “really disappointing.”

So far there has been no official confirmation of Apple’s ban, but the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg published a detailed report on the plans. Accordingly, state employees and employees of some state institutions and companies should not be allowed to use iPhones at work.

