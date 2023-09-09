Business growth and larger product range – Ultimat Frames invests in Fujifilm Acuity Prime 30

Much greater variety of substrates with our award-winning flatbed machine

British photo frame manufacturer Ultimat Frames has invested in the Fujifilm Acuity Prime 30 to expand its business and product offering.

Founded in 2004, the company manufactures and assembles custom frames for art and hospitality companies.

General Manager Drew Cook wants to use a broader set of pillars with Acuity Prime and take advantage of new business opportunities. The flat machine not only convinced him with its quality and versatility, but also with its excellent return on investment.</p> <p><strong>He cooks</strong> He explains:</p> <figure class="quote"> <blockquote><p><em>“I wanted to expand our product offering beyond standard printing with frames and realized this could be done with a UV printing machine. With Acuity Prime we can print at the usual high quality, but we have a much wider range of substrates to choose from. The machine even prints on glass.

on fujifilm can He cooks We count on you as a reliable partner: If I were to invest again, I would make the same decision again</em></p></blockquote> </figure> <p>Since the launch of Acuity Prime, Cook Operations has received orders for a variety of new products, including products for glass, leather, wood and acrylic. With the new machine, Ultimat Frames has been able to add premium custom prints and strong art prints for hotels and cruise ships to its product portfolio. Acuity Prime prints directly onto these substrates, overcoming the limitations of pre-existing format limits. It also enables collaboration with self-published artists – through new display formats that give art and its value a new dimension.

Andy Kent, Director, Fujifilm Graphic Communications Division In the UK, he commented: Thanks to the investment in Acuity Prime, Ultimat Frames can now print on more substrates than ever before – affordably and at exceptionally high quality. This allows the company to take advantage of many new business opportunities. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. 