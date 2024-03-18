Survival with vampires hits Steam, announces PS5 version and new features

V Rising has been a huge success since its release into Early Access in 2022. Version 1.0 is scheduled to appear in May, followed shortly thereafter by a PS5 version – exclusively on consoles. So far, two years after release, the game has more than 6,000 players on Steam.

What kind of game is this?

V Rising: Vampire Slayer version 1.0 trailer

When does V Rising come out? V Rising 1.0 is scheduled to be released on May 8, 2024. The PS5 version is scheduled to appear this year, but there is no specific date yet.

V Rising has been available in early access since May 17, 2022, and has since been provided with patches and updates, and also received a major expansion with Frankenstein's monsters.

With version 1.0, more features come into play, including:

New area, Mortium Ruins

The final chapter of the story

Endgame events

New enemies and bosses

New weapons

Improvements to construction, magic and more

Original controller support

A powerful combination of combat and survival

On Steam, V Rising already has a “Very Positive” rating with 88% positive reviews. What interests most players is the freedom that V Rising offers. In particular, the ability to build and design real vampire castles and different ways of fighting attract people.

V Rising is based on an isometric combat system, roughly similar to Diablo. The creators at Stunlock Studios have previously worked on Bloodline Champions, which has been celebrated for that combat system.

It's also nice to be able to play the “other” side of survival games. As a vampire, you threaten and hunt people. The night is not more dangerous, but it is the only way out for you because the sun burns you. In most games it's the opposite.

The biggest criticism is that the game requires a lot of grinding. Especially later in the game you'll need a lot of materials to equip yourself or to expand further. Here you have to modify your server settings to save time – something that is not possible in public games.

You can play V Rising either alone, in co-op on a local or rented server, or with others on official players. However, the game is PvP-based, at least in many settings, which can especially turn off new players. Here you will find some tips: Can I still start the new Steam game V Rising or will everyone beat me to the ground?