Surberg Power Outage Currently 07.06.2023: Here there are power outages

In Sorberg, electricity was lost in the 83362 zip code area in the morning hours of Wednesday.

In the absence of light: disturbances in the power supply are usually corrected in a short time. Image: Adobe Stock/Adrian

Breakdowns and maintenance at the Surberg are up to date

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, a message is currently being inserted for the city of Surberg. This is an entry from energy grid operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH for a single error. On average, the availability of the German power grid is very high, including in Surberg in Bavaria. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. In many cases, these are low voltage disturbances that only affect one or several families. All detailed information about possible and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

The following disturbances are currently available in Surberg on 07.06.2023

in the supply area Pauleck (and within a radius of about 1 km) in Thunstetten, Surberg (postal code 83362, Traunstein district) From the operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH there is a temporary error. The problems have been here since today 06:57. The search for the cause is currently underway, which is expected to continue until about 9:30pm today.

(As of: 07.06.2023, 9:35 PM)

Reporting a Power Outage in Surberg: This is how you contact your network operator

What you should know: A power outage is not an emergency. Only call the emergency numbers of the police or firefighters in an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you get error information from your network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

So you are well prepared for disturbances in the power grid

It never hurts to have certain things in the house in case of an emergency. Here is an overview of items that can definitely help you in the event of a power outage:

light:

Torch/candles/tea lights

Backup power sources:

Maybe an emergency power generator

Batteries Replacement / Batteries Replacement / Power Bank

He eats:

Camping stove with gas cartridge

Perishable food/water supplies

climate:

Blankets/sleeping bags

Wood / coal / oil / petrol

Cool box

diverse:

Medicine

wet wipes

garbage bag

Supply of cash

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure that there is no power outage, so statistically German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

ROJ / news.de