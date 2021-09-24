Dominikaner is the new professor of dogmas in Freiburg – kath.ch

Dominican German-American Bernard Blankenhorn already received his Ph.D. at Freiburg. Now he returns – as a professor of dogmatic theology. He succeeds Xavier Alegre de La Soujeole.

The University of Friborg/Switzerland has a new professor of dogmatism: the Dominican Bernhard Blankenhorn. The German-American theologian knows the university. He received his doctorate in Freiburg from 2008 to 2012. That reports University in contact.

From 2013 onwards, Blankenhorn studied dogmatic theology at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) in Rome.

On the path of mystical theology

The theologian is currently researching amber mysticism in its various forms: scholastic treatises, homilies, and the lives of nuns. Beginning with historical studies of medieval scholar and church teacher Albertus Magnus and his early German followers, he pursues systematic work in mystical theology to better understand how biblical interpretation, traditions, and philosophical tools help explain spiritual experience.

Blankenhorn hat zwei Bücher bei der Catholic University of America Press veröffentlicht: «The Mystery of Union with God – Dionysian Mysticism in Albert the Great and Thomas Aquinas» (2015) and «Bread from Heaven: An Introduction to Theology of the Eucharist» (2021).

He immigrated from Germany to the United States

Bernhard Blankenhorn was born in Aachen, Germany. He spent his childhood in Rhineland before immigrating to the United States. In California joined the Dominican system.

He studied philosophy and theology at the Dominican School of Philosophy and Theology in Berkeley, USA and at the “Studium des Dominicains de Rangueil” in Toulouse, France. Ordained a priest in 2006, he was a vicar for the Diocese of Seattle for two years. (rupee)