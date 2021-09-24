US House approves $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system

After a row in the US House of Representatives over funding for Israel’s “Iron Dome” missile defense system, lawmakers gave the go-ahead for $1 billion in funding.
The basics in brief
- The row with the left wing of the Democrats over funding.
“The passage of this bill reflects the great unity in Congress … of Israel’s security,” House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said Thursday. The left wing of the Democrats had previously pushed by removing money from another bill.
“Support for Israel is vital because Israeli security is essential to America’s security,” Pelosi said. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked both parties for their commitment to the security of the country and the citizens for their “unwavering friendship.”
The money was originally contained in a bill intended to address the US debt ceiling and impending bankruptcy in October. The left wing of the Democrats threatened to fail the draft if Iron Dome’s funding was not removed. The move to the left infuriated members of both parties. For many, the objections to the funding have confirmed the suspicions of some Democrats of unconditional support for Israel.
In the latest conflict between Israel and Palestinian extremist organizations, which escalated in May, Iron Dome destroyed thousands of short-range rockets and grenades fired by Hamas fighters from the Gaza Strip, according to Israel. According to US data, the system has received $1.6 billion in support from the United States since its inception ten years ago.
