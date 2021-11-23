sport

Super League: Legend Gusti Nussbaumer leaves Basel

November 23, 2021
    Gusti Nussbaumer has been with Basel since 1968.

    Living legend: Gusti Nussbaumer.

    Gusti Nussbaumer.

    Gusti Nussbaumer (right) with Christian Gross.

No, he didn’t score for FCB and didn’t deserve a penalty, Gusti Nussbaumer said with a big laugh. However, the 70-year-old is a living legend in red and blue. In 1968 he joined the club as a junior coach and junior president. In the 1990s he was in charge of transfers and sports director, then team manager.

A task he’s been doing “for many years now,” FCB wrote in a press release. No other employee has worked with FCB for longer than Nussbaumer, and now it’s over in the summer.

