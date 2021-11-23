1/6 Justi Nussbaumer has been with Bayern Munich since 1968.

2/6 Living legend: Gusti Nussbummer.





5/6 Everything under control: Gusti Nussboomer.

6/6 Gusti Nussbommer (right) with Christian Gross.

No, he didn’t score for FCB and didn’t deserve a penalty, Gusti Nussbaumer said with a big laugh. However, the 70-year-old is a living legend in red and blue. In 1968 he joined the club as a junior coach and junior president. In the 1990s he was in charge of transfers and sports director, then team manager.

A task he’s been doing “for many years now,” FCB wrote in a press release. No other employee has worked with FCB for longer than Nussbaumer, and now it’s over in the summer.

Lecturer at ETH

The qualified engineer finished his involvement as a lecturer at the Institute for Spatial Development and Landscape at ETH in the spring of 2018, and now his time as FCB team manager is coming to an end. “Regardless of its merit, my upcoming retirement is not really worthy of a headline. The first point in time to communicate is primarily intended to ensure that the Assembly can organize the state of succession with the necessary insight, but also calmly and without arguments. I am grateful for all the wonderful experiences, and valuable knowledge The innumerable successes, but above all to stand together and the wonderful solidarity of an entire region for FCB, even in difficult times”, the message quotes Nussbaumer.

I’ve known Nussbommer Dijen for years

“I met Gusti when I was a young player and when I was promoted to the first team at Bayern,” says FCB President David Degen. Until then, it was the first fixed point she met when she entered the cabin in the morning. A few words with Gusti, a saying here, a request there – and the day was launched successfully and happily. Over the years he has provided exceptional service to FCB, and his commitment to the club deserves the greatest respect. Now I am so happy for him that from next summer he will finally have more time for himself and his other interests – but of course, Gusti is always welcome at Joggeli.”

According to Dr. Felix Marti, who has been with Bayern for 42 years, leaves another legend with Nussbaumer. (red)