From world-class footballers to world-class coaches: an overview of all the nominees for the FIFA “The Best” award

On Monday, the International Football Association Board (FIFA) published its list of nominations for the official elections for the “FIFA Award for Best Football 2021”. The shortlist of nominees was compiled by a panel of men’s and women’s soccer experts. For striker Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, there is a chance to defend his title. The Pole won the award for the first time in his career last year after Munich’s triple season.
The Best Football Players and Coaches for 2021 will be selected by FIFA on January 17, 2022. And due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration will be held virtually as in the previous year. In addition to the captains and coaches of the national teams and more than 200 media representatives, fans can also vote online in the four main categories. Voting is possible until December 10. subordinate sportsBUZZER shows an overview of all candidates.
Welfußballer-Freestyle 2021: Overview of candidates in all categories
world football player:
Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid)
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus / Manchester United)
Erling Haaland (Norway / Borussia Dortmund)
Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea)
N’Golo Kante (France / Chelsea)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland / Bayern Munich)
Kylian Mbappe (France / Paris Saint-Germain)
Lionel Messi (Argentina / Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)
Neymar (Brazilian / Paris Saint-Germain)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool)
world football player:
Stena Plaxtenius (Sweden / BK Häcken)
Aitana Ponmate (Spain, Barcelona)
Lucy Bronze (England / Manchester City WFC)
Magdalena Ericsson (Sweden/Chelsea Women’s)
Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)
Pernell Harder (Denmark/Chelsea Women’s)
Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / Barcelona)
Ji Soyeon (South Korea / Chelsea Frauen)
Sam Kerr (Australia/Chelsea Women)
Vivian Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)
Alexia Putillas (Spain/Barcelona)
Kristen Sinclair (Canada/Portland Thorns)
Elaine White (England / Manchester City WFC)
Global goalkeeper:
Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain)
Edward Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea)
Manuel Neuer (Germany / Bayern Munich)
Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark / Leicester City)
Global goalkeeper:
Anne-Catherine Berger (Germany/Chelsea Women’s)
Christian Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)
Stephanie Lynn Marie Lappé (Canada / FC Rosengard / Paris Saint-Germain)
Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / Atletico Madrid Feminino)
Alyssa Nehir (USA / Chicago Red Stars)
World coach (men):
Antonio Conte (Italy, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur FC)
Hansi Flick (Germany / Bayern Munich / Germany national team)
Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City)
Roberto Mancini (Italy/Italy national team)
Lionel Sebastian Scaloni (Argentina national team / Argentina)
Diego Simeone (Argentina / Atlético de Madrid)
Thomas Tuchel (Germany / Chelsea)
World coach (women):
