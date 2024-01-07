Such is the case with Bill Clinton today

Monica Lewinsky's affair with Bill Clinton caused a stir around the world. That is why the impeachment trial against him started 25 years ago. This is how his former coach has changed.

In 1995, when she was 22 years old, Monica Lewinsky had an affair with Bill Clinton. At the time, he was working as an intern at the White House; He was the President of the United States – and 27 years his senior. But what is Monica Lewinsky doing now?

Clinton's extramarital affair landed him in serious trouble during his first term and nearly cost him his job. On January 7, 1999, criminal proceedings against Bill Clinton were officially opened on suspicion of perjury and obstruction of justice. Because he tried to hide the connection. He was released shortly after and remained in office until 2001.

Bill Clinton managed to save his image. But for many, Monica Lewinsky is still the world's most famous coach or “affair.” However, due to the #MeToo movement, he now sees the scandal in a different light. He told Vanity Fair in 2018 that it was a “gross abuse of power” on Clinton's part.

However, she said the affair with him was consensual. But #MeToo made her realize just how big a “power gap” exists between them. “I began to wonder if the idea of ​​consent even made sense in these circumstances.”

“He had a dangerous charm”

In 2021, Lewinsky spoke to People magazine about the affair with Clinton: “Like many people, I was attracted to him.” She added. “He had charisma, a dangerous charm, that was addictive. We think we're on this solid ground in our early twenties. We think we know everything, and yet we're really in this quicksand.” See also Jetpack Joyride 2: Soft Launch in Australia, New Zealand and Canada

Almost 30 years have passed since this affair took place. Lewinsky initially went into hiding and became a target for many Americans. With the help of therapy, her family and friends, she was able to cope with what she went through. She is now a producer, Vanity Fair contributor, anti-bullying activist and speaker.

Appearances on the sidelines of the Oscars

She last appeared at a public event in March 2023 at the “Vanity Fair” Oscar party. There she posed for photographers in a white dress with black lace details.

Lewinsky has over 103,000 fans on Instagram who regularly feed her insights. In early 2024, she shared a mirror selfie there. In black, with a big grin, she looks like she belongs in a hotel room.

Lewinsky keeps her personal life out of the public eye, occasionally sharing pictures of her parents on Instagram. “If anyone has the right to keep their love life private, it's me,” she once told People.