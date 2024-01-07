Health system: Great Britain's longest doctors' strike

Along with social recognition, women doctors primarily demand fair salaries. Photo: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Krisztian Elek

People in the UK are really used to the sight of healthcare workers on strike. For more than a year one industrial dispute has followed another. It's that time again this week: Starting Wednesday, junior doctors in high-visibility vests have been picketing outside hospitals across the country. The strike is still on its own: it is expected to last for a full six days. If an agreement is not reached, it will be the longest strike by doctors in the NHS's 75-year history.

The British Medical Association (BMA), both a medical association and union, has called for strike action. He is demanding a 35 percent pay hike for the 46,000 junior doctors he represents. This is primarily intended to offset the real decline in salaries for junior doctors since 2008. Adjusted for inflation, junior doctors earn 26 per cent less today than they did then, according to the PMA. Today their starting wages are just £15.50 an hour – and this is often for a job that involves a lot of stress and enormous responsibility.

The wage hike offered is inadequate

After a wave of previous strikes, the government in London recently introduced an 8.8 per cent pay rise for junior doctors and offered a further three per cent. The BMA didn't go far enough. However, Vivek Trivedi, co-chairman of the association's junior doctors' group, clarified that the strikers were not expecting a one-time increase in their demanded salary.

As recently as Wednesday, clinics across the UK reported long waiting times for patients. Some also stated that care cannot be provided to its full extent. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government announced that it would not hold talks until the strike lasted. Trivedi said it was an arbitrary decision. “It is a rule of their own making. There is no law that prevents them from talking to us during the strike. A few months ago the strike by criminal lawyers was ended through negotiations.

Great Britain saves on health

Great Britain spends significantly less money on healthcare than other comparable industrialized countries. This has been particularly the case since 2010: at that time, the then Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron, together with his Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, embarked on a severe austerity drive, forcing the entire public sector to undertake massive austerity measures.

The supposed goal of a balanced national budget was never achieved. Instead, the deep ideological austerity movement forced municipalities to close youth centers, libraries, sports facilities and kindergartens. More and more people depended on the help of charities.

Cameron and Osborne have not made any direct cuts to the NHS. But the budget, which has grown by about four percent each year since its inception, has grown by an average of just 1.4 percent a year since 2010, adjusted for inflation. Due to an aging population and rapidly rising costs in the healthcare sector in general, this equates to drastic cuts.

Dissatisfied with the British health system

Patient waiting time is long. Satisfaction with the health system – still at 70 per cent – ​​fell precipitously under Labor prime minister Tony Blair. Employees had to watch their real earnings continue to shrink.

Support for the strikers remains strong among the public. In a Youkov survey in September, 45 percent of respondents blamed the government for the strikes, while only 21 percent blamed the PMA. Nevertheless, critical voices grew. Not only the length of the industrial dispute was criticized, but also the timing – right at the end of the winter holidays. Julie Thalan, president of the Patients' Association, said: “The strike action is making care more difficult in addition to the long waiting times many patients are already struggling with.” The anger is not unfounded: In 2023 there will be 1.2 million people in the health system. The dates have been postponed due to the strike.