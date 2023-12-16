December 16, 2023

Success for the Swiss coach – Kohler with Al-Ahly in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup – Sports

Eileen Curry December 16, 2023 5 min read
Thanks to its 3-1 victory over Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia), Al-Ahly (Egypt) led by Marcel Köhler qualified for the semi-finals of the Club World Cup.

legend:

Ali Maaloul chants…

…and Marcel Kohler is already giving instructions again.

imago/noorphoto

In front of more than 56,000 fans in Jeddah, Al-Ahly reached the semi-finals of the Club World Cup, with Swiss Marcel Kohler on the bench. The Egyptian champion and CAF Champions League champion defeated its guest, Al-Ittihad, 3-1. The North African team also benefited from veteran star Karim Benzema missing a penalty kick in the first half.

In Al-Ahly, Mahmoud Kahraba, among others, a former Premier League player, was able to distinguish himself. The striker, who played for Lucerne and GC between 2013 and 2014, prepared two of the three goals. In the semi-finals, the Egyptians will face the Brazilian club Fluminense.

Japanese meeting with Man City

Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) also secured a ticket to the semi-finals. A former Premier League player also stood out there. Dutchman Alex Schalke, who has been with Servette until 2022 and previously for four years, scored the only goal of the match in the 78th minute. In the semi-finals, the Diamonds will challenge first-place favorite Manchester City.



