FIFA World Cup: Spain convinces, Switzerland wins, and Canada stumbles – Sports

This was the Philippines’ first World Cup appearance, so the roles in the match against Switzerland were clearly defined: the national team, coached by Inka Grings, started as favourites, but it took until the 45th minute before Ramona Bachmann scored. Command met the penalty. The Philippines had previously scored a goal that was offside, and Switzerland had major problems creating dangerous scoring chances against their deep opponents throughout the rest of the match.

With the Swiss team possessing 75 percent of the ball, the Swiss team raised the score in the 64th minute: Seraina Bubel scored a follow-up goal after a wonderful combination on the left wing to make the final score 2-0. For Grings, the former German striker, this was the first success after six matches without a win as coach of the national team. The 44-year-old took up his position in Switzerland about six months ago. “There was a lot of tension in the dressing room. We were still very determined from the first minute. It’s a good game, a game like this. You can sleep well after a 2-0 win,” Greens said after the final whistle. “.

Open detailed view Inka Greens wins with Switzerland. (Photo: Molly Darlington/Reuters)

Nigeria – Canada 0-0

Has anyone with more experience than Christine Sinclair ever taken a penalty kick in a World Cup? The 40-year-old has been Canada’s long-time record goalscorer with 190 goals, and in her 324th international appearance on Friday in Melbourne, she would have become the first player to score a goal in six finals — were it not for the young, extremely talented goalkeeper by her name. Chiamaka Nnadozie, saved a penalty kick for Sinclair in the 50th minute.

For the Nigerians, the 0-0 scoreline was a hard-earned victory, more of a hard-fought one. There was a yellow card, a red card, and there could have been more in a game that the Canadians initially dominated, but without creating any big chances. After that, Nigeria entered the match better and better, although FC Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala did not play enough to show her finishing skills. After the match, Nigeria celebrated vigorously with a large number of fans in the stadium, but the favorite Canadians did not live up to expectations at first. After all: Sinclair still has two games left to set more records.

Open detailed view Chiamaka Ndozi saves Christine Sinclair’s penalty kick. (Photo: William West/AFP)

Spain – Costa Rica 3-0

The Spaniards had already broken the expected mark after twelve and a half minutes. He had 100 ball contacts La Roja At this stage, the Costa Rican team had already gathered its strength, facing the Costa Ricans, who were busy defensively from the first minute until the last. The Spanish controlled the match as they wanted. With amazing statistics (80 percent of ball possession, 46:1 shots on goal); With the impressive Aitana Bonmatti in midfield, who made it 2-0 shortly after with an own goal to make it 1-0; With striker Esther Gonzalez, who made it 3-0 – and for at least 13 minutes with Alexia Putellas, the two-time World Cup winner who has been out for a year with a ruptured cruciate ligament.

Putellas, 29 years old, provided great momentum to the attack in the final stage, but was denied the goal. In the Spanish camp, they believe she will soon reach her old level – it has recently been said that she is “version 2.0” – and if you also add the individual quality of Botelas among the Spaniards, she could start with a 3-0 start to the tournament as one of the favorites in cold and rainy Wellington.