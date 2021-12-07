Storm Barra rages over the British Isles

Storm

Dublin (AFP) – Storm Barra has paralyzed the electricity supply in parts of Ireland. With winds sometimes over 130 kilometers per hour, 49,000 homes and businesses were still out of power in the early afternoon, the National Directorate of Fire Emergency Management announced Tuesday.

Sometimes there were floods, and the fallen trees again and again obstructed traffic. The southwest around Cork was particularly affected. Authorities there advised against non-essential trips, people should stay at home and move away from the coast if possible. Dozens of fishing boats, including from Germany, took refuge in the bays. Initially, however, there were no reports of injuries or even deaths.

In Great Britain too, there were disabilities in some places due to ‘Bara’. Trees fell and snow blocked roads. Storm Irwin did not wreak havoc in Great Britain until November 26. Hundreds of homes in north-east England have been without power since then.

