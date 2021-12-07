World of Warships: Updated with New Year celebrations and new ships

10/10/11 Update with New Years Eve party and new ships
This week there is the next big update for World of Warships, which makes German battleships searchable.
World of Warships servers will be down for a few hours Thursday morning. Not because Wargaming wants to annoy you, but for good reason that the developer is then rolling out update 0.10.11. This has a lot of new content in its baggage. Above all, it gives you the opportunity to have a complete set of ships, starting with the ones that you can cross in the shipyard. In the British Marlboro Building, the ninth level. This process consists of 32 stages, during which you will also unlock other UK sandals: Dreadnought (Tier III) and New Repulse (Tier VI). In addition, German Battleships Early Access ends levels 3-10, so they can be combined into research trees and everyone can unlock them in a familiar way.
As if all this wasn’t reason enough to celebrate, Christmas and New Year’s are just around the corner. In World of Warships, this is summed up as the celebration of the New Year, which begins on December 10 and runs until January 20. Part of the celebrations are gifts. If you visit the Armory, you will receive a “Christmas Gift” container for free. You can get a second copy if you visit the premium store. Event containers can contain doubloons, charcoal, Premium account, camouflage, flags, and even ships.
Speaking of which: With each of your ships from level 5 up, you get a battle performance bonus for the first victory or an amount of base experience points earned during the event. For level V through VII vehicles with 750 coals, for level VIII and IX vessels you get 75 steel and the bonus of level X barges is the New Year’s Certification. This in turn you are exchanging to receive a ‘Christmas Gift’ container. But it is also worth saving the testimonials. For three you get a ‘big birthday gift’ – and for five you get a ‘big birthday gift’ container.
From December 23, World of Warships will actually start, because from then on the game will celebrate New Year’s Eve. In this sub-event, which runs until the end of the New Year festivities, each week you choose one of three teams named after the magical stars: Modus, Sertum or Munera. Then you complete daily tasks and thus achieve personal and team progress. This earns you unique rewards for each team. Among other things, you can expect some ships and special captains in the form of snow giants with six skill points. You can also collect star tokens, which you can exchange for containers from the “Christmas and New Year in the Navy” collection. The collection consists of four sections, each of which contains six items. If you complete a part, you will receive 1 day of premium account time. There is a ‘Big Christmas Gift’ container to complete the entire set.
Last but not least, the New Year celebration in World of Warships includes five thematic sets of New Year’s naval combat missions that you can only complete by blocking. The rewards are a permanent “New Year” disguise for level 8 ships and five barges, each with a captain.
Update 0.10.11 contains several changes that need to be introduced. For example, developers are adapting target-seeking submarine torpedoes, there is a new Dutch captain and many other changes in the budget. You can do all the details I read here.
