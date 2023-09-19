Stay away from this popular brand

No matter whether it’s red, white or black – the different types of quinoa are all healthy and especially impressive due to their high percentage of quinoa. Vegetable protein. In addition, there is a lot of it in quinoa iron (8 mg per 100 grams), zinc, magnesium and manganese. You will also strengthen yourself with regular consumption Gluten-free food Your nerves, bones, and heart health. Pseudograins can also help you lose weight: get 100 grams of quinoa About 350 calories.
butQuinoa is not necessarily one of the cheapest foods in the supermarket. Many products are expensive – and have long transportation routes. Oats and buckwheat Out of place Local agriculture They are considered good alternatives and achieve the same good values in terms of protein and mineral content.
What well-known brand of quinoa contains one? Limit pesticides It exceeds and therefore fails the environmental test, read now!
In the video: 5 reasons you should eat more quinoa
Many healthy eating fans swear by quinoa and consider the pseudo-grain a true superfood. Find out in the video why you should incorporate more quinoa into your diet!
