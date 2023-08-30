SPOILERS* Impact Wrestling “Emergence – Fallout” Results from Toronto, Ontario, Canada as of 08/28/2023

Impact Wrestling “Emergence – Fallout”

Venue: Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Date: August 28, 2023

Entries for September 02, 2023 issue

1. Competition

Impact Knockouts World Title #1 Contender – Battle Royale

Alisha Edwards defeated Masha Slamovich, Killer Kelly, Giselle Shaw, Jessica, Kylin King, Jodi Thred, Savannah Evans, Vanna Black and Courtney Rush by stipulation.

– This earned Alisha Edwards the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship at Victory Road 2023.

2. Competition

Singles match

Crazy Steve vs. Mike Bayley ended in a no contest after Crazy Steve tried to gouge out Mike Bayley’s eyes with a pitchfork. Only the determined intervention of Black Taurus can prevent the worst.

3. Competition

Singles match

Eric Young won against Cone.

4. Competition

Singles match

Chris Sabin won against Zachary Wentz.

Next up is a segment featuring Tommy Dreamer. On the 1000th episode of “Impact Wrestling” he announced that he would risk his life in a match against Kenny King. The aforementioned Kenny King also announces he will defend his IMPACT Digital Media Championship against Dreamer.

5. Competition

Six Man Tag Team Match

Kazarian, Jake Something, & Sanada defeated Eddie Edwards, Moose, & Brian Myers.

Entries for September 07, 2023 issue

1. Competition

Singles match

Deona Burasso won over Dani Luna.

2. Competition

Tag team match

Zoya (Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura) defeated Champagne Singh & Shera.

3. Competition

Tag team match

Rich Swann & Sammy Callihan defeated Subculture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster).

4. Competition

Singles match

Leo Rush defeated Kevin Knight.

Kevin Knight was attacked by Leo Rush after the match until Kushida made the save.

A match between Alisha Edwards and Trinity was signed. Alisha & Eddie Edwards put the Trinity through a table and Frankie Kazarian made the save.

5. Competition

Tag team match

Steve Maclin & Bully Ray defeated PCO & Josh Alexander.

Dark competition

Tag team match

Channing Decker & Tommy Dreamer defeated Dirty Tango & Alpha Bravo.

