SPOILERS* Impact Wrestling “Emergence – Fallout” Results from Toronto, Ontario, Canada as of 08/28/2023

Impact Wrestling “Emergence – Fallout”
Venue: Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Date: August 28, 2023
Entries for September 02, 2023 issue
1. Competition
Impact Knockouts World Title #1 Contender – Battle Royale
Alisha Edwards defeated Masha Slamovich, Killer Kelly, Giselle Shaw, Jessica, Kylin King, Jodi Thred, Savannah Evans, Vanna Black and Courtney Rush by stipulation.
– This earned Alisha Edwards the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship at Victory Road 2023.
2. Competition
Singles match
Crazy Steve vs. Mike Bayley ended in a no contest after Crazy Steve tried to gouge out Mike Bayley’s eyes with a pitchfork. Only the determined intervention of Black Taurus can prevent the worst.
3. Competition
Singles match
Eric Young won against Cone.
4. Competition
Singles match
Chris Sabin won against Zachary Wentz.
Next up is a segment featuring Tommy Dreamer. On the 1000th episode of “Impact Wrestling” he announced that he would risk his life in a match against Kenny King. The aforementioned Kenny King also announces he will defend his IMPACT Digital Media Championship against Dreamer.
5. Competition
Six Man Tag Team Match
Kazarian, Jake Something, & Sanada defeated Eddie Edwards, Moose, & Brian Myers.
Entries for September 07, 2023 issue
1. Competition
Singles match
Deona Burasso won over Dani Luna.
2. Competition
Tag team match
Zoya (Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura) defeated Champagne Singh & Shera.
3. Competition
Tag team match
Rich Swann & Sammy Callihan defeated Subculture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster).
4. Competition
Singles match
Leo Rush defeated Kevin Knight.
Kevin Knight was attacked by Leo Rush after the match until Kushida made the save.
A match between Alisha Edwards and Trinity was signed. Alisha & Eddie Edwards put the Trinity through a table and Frankie Kazarian made the save.
5. Competition
Tag team match
Steve Maclin & Bully Ray defeated PCO & Josh Alexander.
Dark competition
Tag team match
Channing Decker & Tommy Dreamer defeated Dirty Tango & Alpha Bravo.
