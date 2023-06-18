Spider-Man 2 is now available for pre-order: get skill points, the Collector’s Edition, and more

Pre-orders for Spider-Man 2 from Sony and Insomniac have begun.

Among other things, you can secure the Collector’s Edition and additional skill points for the game.

What variables are there?

On the other hand, we have the standard version of the game, which, for example, Amazon.de Receive.

Basically, there are the following pre-order bonuses for all versions:

Peter’s Arachknight Suit (3 color pre-bonus)

Shadow Spider Mileage Suit (Pre-Bonus 3 Colors)

Net Grab (advance bonus)

+3 skill points

Then there is the digital deluxe edition which you can find at Playstation Store Obtains. As a bonus, it comes with two additional skill points, additional items for photo mode, and a total of ten unique outfits (five for Peter, five for Miles).

Collector’s Edition, which is available in PlayStation Direct Includes digital game, steel book and 49 cm figurine featuring Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Venom.

This is what it looks like:



Collector’s Edition of Spider-Man 2.



