Google has answered our show calls for the Pixel 8

Google is said to have planned an extensive display upgrade for the Pixel 8 series.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will bring new displays and have some special features with them. Perhaps this includes the fact that Google has now integrated a flat screen into the Pixel 8 Pro, which no longer curves so aggressively towards the sides. But there are also many innovations to be discovered in the data sheet, which reveal large-scale innovations a leak.

490 instead of 512 PPI now looks less good, but HDR brightness has increased from 1,000 to 1,600 nits. Hopefully a maximum brightness boost across the board will also be available, but that’s to be expected. In addition, the screen should support more frequencies, which will be good for the battery.

Instead of just supporting 30, 60, and 120Hz, the new board is said to support 5, 10, 30, and everything between 60 and 120Hz. That can definitely be a positive for the battery, and visual advantages are likely to be possible with certain content. But this goes into great detail and we’ll have to wait and see when we can compare the Pixel 8 Pro to the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 8’s screen should be much brighter and support 120Hz

However, the Pixel 8 gets the biggest upgrade, with HDR content peaking at 1,400 nits brightness, and the 6.17-inch screen will be much smaller than its predecessor and slightly faster with a maximum clock speed of 120Hz. When the red and blue glow finally goes away, the Pixel 8 is a nice upgrade.

