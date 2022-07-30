Tender number: 1372 Job offer from 30 July 2022

Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science h. V. (MPG) is a self-governing scientific organization funded by the federal and state governments. It currently conducts basic research in the natural sciences and humanities at 86 institutes and research centers in Germany and abroad, making it one of the leading international research institutions with many Nobel Laureates in its ranks.

The General Administration is looking for Department of Scientific Policies and Strategy Operations In Munich as soon as possible

Specialist in life sciences and medicine

(Code 87/22)

To support the President and Scientific Committees of the Max Planck Society as well as the interdisciplinary internal discussion, it will continuously and interdisciplinary record the challenges and opportunities for scientific development and their implications for society

Analyze and address substantive development in the international specialized literature with a focus on the biological and cognitive sciences and medicine

Evaluation of studies, strategies and future international roadmaps

Follow and participate in discourse processes and political developments on the ethical, legal, and social implications of new technologies



It will be your duty

The role of the life sciences and medicine specialist in the interaction between science and policy is embedded in the work of the Science Policy and Strategy Operations Division. It serves to prepare scientific information in formats suitable for the various tasks of the Department in the further strategic development of the MPG and its scientific and political situation.

Your activities in detail:

what to bring

You are scientifically qualified and highly experienced, have a strong sense of language and a keen interest in following current developments in modern research in a well-established and up-to-date manner, recognizing and reporting on new trends at an early stage across disciplines. You are very excited to work in an innovative team of experts and to develop new forms and methods for analyzing and presenting scientific findings and trends. Your qualifications are:

Successful completion of a PhD and at least five years of active research and published work experience in the life sciences, cognitive sciences, or medicine

Extensive knowledge of interdisciplinary scientific development in modern research and enthusiasm for continuous learning and reporting

Very good analytical skills and a demonstrated talent for summarizing new and complex scientific contexts quickly, clearly and comprehensiblely to different target groups

Socialization and excellent German and English language skills, spoken and written

High level of initiative and organization of independent work

Excellent communication skills, even in complex discourse processes with various stakeholders

Demonstrable experience using web-based tools and databases including analysis of the scientific literature

This is what we offer you

As part of a permanent working relationship, we offer you, based on your qualifications and professional experience, payments of up to salary package 14 TVöD (Federal Government) as well as many social benefits. Your workplace is located in the center of Munich and is easily accessible by public transport. Childcare facilities for children aged 6 months to 3 years are available near the office building.

What can you expect from us

We support you in reconciling work and family with our flexible working hours models

We enhance your personal development through a wide range of additional individual training measures and offer you a comprehensive range of health promotion options in addition to the company pension scheme

We offer discount business tickets for using local public transportation





The Max Planck Society has set itself a goal of hiring more people with severe disabilities. Applications from persons with severe disabilities are expressly encouraged.

Did it pique your interest? Then look forward to your completion Apply online (Code 87/22)

Application deadline: August 28, 2022

