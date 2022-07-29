Strawberries can protect against Alzheimer’s disease, according to study – FITBOOK

Strawberries are not only tasty and healthy, but they may also protect against Alzheimer’s disease. According to researchers, the cause could be a biologically active compound called pelargonidine.

Whether it’s on its own, in a mix, as a smoothie or even in a fruitcake, researchers at Chicago Rush University say every strawberry he eats does something particularly good for his brain health. They found that a biologically active compound found in strawberries called pelargonidine may effectively prevent Alzheimer’s disease. More research is needed, but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with reaching for delicious fruit often from now on.

The brains of 575 deceased were autopsied

The researchers examined data from the long-term, ongoing Rush Memory and Aging Project (MAP) study, which began in 1997. For 525 participants (median age 91.3 years) who had died during this time, researchers performed complete brain autopsies along with information Detailed nutritional. They discovered the APOE 4 gene, the gene considered the strongest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, in 120 participants. But even those who do not carry the gene can participate in mental illnessSick form. During his lifetime, standardized tests of cognitive performance were administered in five domains: episodic memory, working memory, semantic memory, visuospatial ability, and perceptual speed. With this information in mind, researchers discovered during the autopsy that people who had a particularly high intake of pelargonidine through their diet had fewer signs of Alzheimer’s disease in the brain.1

Also interesting: 6 reasons why strawberries are healthy

How pelargonidine in strawberries can protect against Alzheimer’s disease

Pelargonidine is found in all berries, and strawberries are by far the best source. This special plant substance appears to ensure that there are fewer tau neurofibrillary tangles in the brain. These are abnormal protein changes that build up in the brain and also indicate Alzheimer’s disease. “We suspect that the anti-inflammatory properties of pelargonidine counteract this by also decreasing cytokine production,” explains study leader Professor Julie Schneider in a university statement.2 Cytokines are proteins produced by cells, and therefore are considered markers of inflammation and promote plaque formation in the brain. Preliminary conclusion of the study: “The data suggest that pelargonidine may protect the aging brain from Alzheimer’s disease.”

No effect was observed in carriers of the Alzheimer’s gene

For the scientists involved, this is the first important clues about whether individual substances are able to ward off Alzheimer’s disease. Until this is fully clarified, they advise filling the plate with strawberries anyway. These are simple changes to the diet that can have major effects on health and later life. However, the researchers discovered a small fly in the ointment: “We did not observe the same effect in people with the APOE-4 gene, which is associated with Alzheimer’s disease.” The study sample size was relatively small.

Also interesting: New potential early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease discovered

Fruit against Alzheimer’s disease?

By the way: When it comes to preventing Alzheimer’s disease, the flavonol fistin is also a hot candidate. This is one plant dyeIt is found naturally in many fruits and vegetables. Right on top: apples, onions, grapes and cucumbers. Strawberries also contain fisetin, which according to studies protects not only from Alzheimer’s disease, but also from the development of many neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s Disease Or slow down Huntington.3

Sources