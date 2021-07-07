Hattiesburg, Miss., Jul 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Spartan Mosquito, the leader in mosquito control United States of AmericaToday, it launched the “Serve the Unerserved” programme, which focuses on removing trade barriers with parts of the world that could directly benefit from its technology. Among the trade barriers that were removed with its announcement was the official acceptance of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from countries around the world.

Ac2T Inc dba Spartan Mosquito has accepted the first official cryptocurrency payment in the past 48 hours and has updated its website to accept several major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dai, Ethereum, Litecoin and USD Coin.

Jeremy Hirsch“We have finally closed the cycle of countries grappling with the devastating effects of mosquitoes from Africa to Asia,” said the company’s chairman and founder. Hirsch said, “As a company, most of our efforts focus on Culex quinquefasciatus (southern house mosquito), Aedes aegypti (yellow fever mosquito), Anopheles quadrimaculatus and Anopheles gambiae (the main vector of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa) in particular. The world is struggling with Anopheles The Gambia almost as much as it is with a reliable commercial banking infrastructure. It is irresponsible that we only have effective technologies in the United States; these technologies need to reach those who need them most around the world. We will open Sales outside the US are in mid-July and we are very proud that our 100% US product has finally reached the unbankable level.”

This is in Hattiesburg, MississippiSpartan Mosquito has developed Pro Tech as the next generation of attractive slow-release sugar baits. The Spartan Mosquito Pro Tech System uses natural, easy-to-install borates to kill mosquitoes.

