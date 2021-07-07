President Jovenel Moise was shot

It is not yet clear who was behind the attack on the president. The situation in this desperately poor country, tense for months, is puzzling. Even rumors circulating among the population suggest that the US government was involved in the attack.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been accused of corruption and links to violent gangs. He was murdered at his home on Wednesday night. Jenny Jr. Augustin/Reuters

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was killed. According to interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, an attack on the president’s private residence took place in the hills high above the capital, Port-au-Prince, on Wednesday night at around 1am. The president was mortally wounded. His wife, Martin Moss, was injured. She is currently being treated in the hospital. Some of the attackers spoke Spanish or even English. Joseph has not provided any more accurate information about background. Videos are circulating online showing heavily armed people dressed in black at the president’s home in the residential district of Bellerin 5. There is a hail of fire. It is also said that drones and grenades have been used.