Snow may fall in the lowlands on Monday

Winter is about to return! The weather changes a lot at the beginning of the week. Maximum temperatures in the lowlands are only five to six degrees.

A thick sweater should also be packed for a weekend outing. As Michael Eichmann of Meteonews explains, this is related to a cold front coming from Jura.

“This is already noticeable on Friday, in the evening the snow line drops to 1,600 to 1,700 metres. On weekends, maximum temperatures of up to 12 degrees should be expected. He explains when asked by Nau.ch.

The snow line will drop to 1,200 to 1,300 meters by the end of the week, but no snow is expected in the lowlands. But: This may change at the beginning of the week.

“On Monday night it is still too mild to snow in the lowlands. But during the day it can snow lightly. However, this will not stay in place, because the Earth is very warm due to the temperatures of the past few days. So you shouldn’t expect a snowy winter scene,” says Eichmann.

At an altitude of 1000 meters there can be 20 to 30 cm of fresh snow. Domestically, there’s more to it, says the meteorologist. In the medium term, temperatures will rise again and be in the double-digit range.

Does this mean this year’s winter is finally history? “No, not quite,” says Eichmann. «In April, there can always be lonely cold days. However, there will hardly be any snow left.” See also 12,000-year-old human footprints found in the desert