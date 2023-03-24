Friedrichshafen: 47-year-old man missing

Lake Constance Have you seen this man (47)? In the Lake Constance area, a 47-year-old man has not appeared at his workplace for nearly two weeks. A search of the room indicates that something may have happened to the Lithuanians. published March 24, 2023 at 3:38 pm

This 47-year-old man is wanted. Ravensburg Police Headquarters There has been no trace of Lithuanians from Friedrichshafen (dem) since March 15, 2023. Ravensburg Police Headquarters

A 47-year-old Lithuanian from Friedrichshafen (AD) was declared missing on Tuesday. Since March 15, 2023, he has not come to his workplace in Langenargen (d) on Lake Constance for reasons that are not understood. Upon examining his room, the officers found that the missing person had left behind personal effects.

At this time, the police cannot rule out the possibility that something happened to the 47-year-old. The missing person’s name is Egidijus J. and he worked a temporary job, Ravensburg Police Headquarters wrote in a press release. No more detailed personal description or information on his recent whereabouts is available.

The police are looking for witnesses

The Friedrichshafen Criminal Police Department requests that anyone who has seen the missing person since Wednesday, March 15, 2023, or who can provide information about his current whereabouts, urgently contact +49 7541/701-0.