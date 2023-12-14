Snom C300 portable conference speaker in PCtipp test

Small, portable and smartly equipped: The Snom C300 is a portable conference speakerphone that can be taken almost anywhere. PCtipp has been testing the Sound Cube on the go.
With its weight of just 300g and compact size of 13 x 13 x 3 cm, the C300 is a portable speaker that’s easy to take with you. The German manufacturer Snom supplies the device in question in this test with a stylish case and a USB cable for charging. Exactly, you read that right! The C300 is not only equipped with a 5,200 mAh battery that charges via the USB-C interface built into the body of the device. Battery brief: According to the manufacturer, it should last up to 1 day (24 hours). But in practice, it ends after about 20 hours. But this is also very good value. There is also a USB-A port next to it that can be used to charge smartphones connected to it. Written, Done: In testing, we were able to use it to power our test cell phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung! Just what’s mentioned here: The manufacturer also includes built-in illustrated instructions and a USB-C to USB-A cable with the device. However, there is no external power source for charging.
Snom C300: USB-A port (far left) for cell phone charging
Source: BCTP
Let’s go to the box: The non-slip hard rubber on the underside provides the necessary grip. The sound cube itself is made of hard plastic. The device can be operated using a total of seven touch buttons on the top and can also be synchronized with a smartphone via Bluetooth, for example. The box size can also be modified here. Perhaps the most important feature of the soundbar is pinned here with the telephone icon: The control panel displays a telephone receiver icon that can be used to answer and end phone calls. Inside, the C300 is equipped with a 3-watt mono amplifier and a total of six microphones (more on quality and display functions later). And of course Snom has equipped it with a whole host of other smart functions that make it ideal for use in video conferencing with multiple participants: This includes making and switching phone calls back and forth – even if there’s a new call coming in.
