January 27, 2024

Philips “The One” – Home entertainment experience with Ambilight and first-class design

Gilbert Cox January 27, 2024 3 min read

Listen to the article:

TV technology has evolved dramatically over the past two decades – and one name in particular represents innovative visual experiences: Philips.

In 2004, the company introduced Ambilight technology, which revolutionized the TV experience by shining colored light onto the wall behind the screen.

advertisement





After almost 20 years, Philips proudly presents its latest smart TV series, “The One”, which not only impresses with its excellent design, but also impresses with its impressive Ambilight technology and outstanding picture and sound quality.

➡️ About a year ago We were able to test 'The One' for 'Shots Magazine'.. Now we will review the device again here at PR Agent. Both magazines appear online at Publisher Publishing Snapshots.

Philips “The One” – the all-in-one entertainment device

Philips “The One” is not just a TV, it is a modern smart TV that meets all the requirements of contemporary home entertainment.

Photo: Phillips "the one".

The TV's elegant design, featuring a narrow silver frame and slim feet, gives any living room a stylish look.

Available in sizes from 43 to 86 inches, “The One” offers the right dimensions for every room.

4K UHD LED technology ensures crystal clear and sharp images without showing any soft spots during quick image changes in action movies or gaming sessions.

Using Android TV as the operating system, “The One” connects directly to Google Assistant, Netflix, Dazn, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Spotify, Apple TV, YouTube Music, and all popular media libraries.

See also  NASA suspects successful sampling of Mars mission on second attempt

Ambilight – the story of light and colour

Philips' Ambilight technology, which was introduced in 2004, has become a trademark over the years.

Photo: Phillips "the one".

The Philips 8807 series 3-sided Ambilight technology makes the TV not only a visual highlight but also a highlight of the room's ambiance.

While you are relaxing on the couch and watching a movie, you can safely do without additional room lighting, as Ambilight illuminates the background in such a way that you do not need additional lighting.

The colorful light show synchronizes with the playing image, ensuring an intense and extraordinary home entertainment experience.

Perfect sound with Philips soundbar

'The One''s 20W integrated sound system delivers truly impressive sound. But for those who want to delve deeper into the world of audio, Philips offers the One Soundbar (Philips B8507) as the perfect accessory.

Photo: Phillips "the one".

As part of the Philips Home Wireless System, the soundbar enables high-quality, hassle-free wireless connection to other soundbars and speakers in the area.

With a subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and 240W, the soundbar ensures a cinematic sound experience in your living room.

The Bluetooth function also allows you to play individual music and podcasts directly from your smartphone, regardless of whether the TV is turned on or not.

Conclusion: Unique home entertainment with Philips “The One”

With “The One” and matching sound bar, Philips provides premium equipment for high-end home entertainment including TV. Ambilight has quickly become a staple for anyone who has ever tried it.

Photo: Phillips "the one".

The combination of first-class design, Ambilight technology and high-quality sound makes “The One” a true all-rounder in the smart TV segment.

See also  Players are demanding a new class type

Philips relies not only on premium products, but also on competitive prices, which are made more attractive in online promotions on platforms such as amazon.de and otto.de.

Easy installation of accessories such as a speaker completes the overall package. Overall, we're happy with 'The One' as an Ambilight-equipped Smart TV and its associated speakers and unreservedly recommend this combination for an unforgettable home entertainment experience.

Disclaimer: The products shown here have been provided for testing.

Advertisement / © PR Agent / © Photos: shots.media (3), marioroman photos (2)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

News from space travel on Friday

January 27, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

For Honor delights about 35 million players and introduces a new hero character, the Varangian Guardswoman – TestingBuddies

January 27, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

The remote-controlled robot can do puzzles and hugs

January 26, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

2 min read

Crans Montana ski resort has been acquired by an American company

January 27, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Defamation trial: Prince Harry must pay nearly £50,000

January 27, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Researchers build dinosaur robots and confirm hypotheses about feathers

January 27, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

The Haudenosaunee want to participate in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

January 27, 2024 Eileen Curry