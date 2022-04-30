Significantly increase frame rates with VRR

When gaming, it sometimes counts as many frames per second or more than the screen can display. The result is a small tear, or if the frame rate is very high, called a tear. Several images are displayed on the screen at the same time, separated by unsightly transitional edges.

PlayStation 5 with VRR

There are several synchronization techniques to eliminate this effect. Among other things, HDMI 2.1 displays support VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) technology, which synchronizes the game frame rate with the screen’s display rate and thus prevents tearing. Problem: PlayStation 5 This feature is not yet supported. So, frame rates were simply locked to 30 or 60 fps.

After a long wait, Sony has now introduced VRR support for the Playstation 5 this week. To start with you have 14 games Official simultaneous frame rate support, and the feature can optionally be activated for all other titles as well. According to a video on “ElAnalistaDeBits” YouTube channel, this move may be worthwhile, because sometimes VRR brings out significantly higher frame rates.

The video shows many games with and without VRR activation, which means that Playstation 5 counts games with or without fps lock. The differences are sometimes significant: in many of the game scenes offered, frame rates are in the 80’s instead of 60’s, and sometimes even triple digits.

Higher frame rates are not caused by an automatic increase in Playstation 5 performance, but simply by eliminating frame rate limits. In some scenes, especially the requirements, the refresh rate should continue to drop to 30 or 60 frames per second. However, in all other scenes, you can look forward to higher frame rates and thus smoother gaming experience with VRR.

