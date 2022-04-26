The date of the promotional presentation for the launch of the thirteenth season “Salvation”

With “Rescue”, Electronic Arts and developers Respawn Entertainment have officially announced the thirteenth season of the battle royale shooter “Apex Legends” and given it a release date. An official launch trailer for next season is also available.

As recently confirmed, Apex Legends players can look forward to a variety of new content and gameplay improvements as part of Season 13.

After he was still in the stars when the thirteenth season of “Errettung” kicked off, the new season has now been officially announced and given a definite release date. So it starts on May 10, 2022. It is also said that the final episode of the video series titled “Stories from the Outland” will launch next Thursday, April 28, 2022.

This time the focus is on the new legend Newcastle, who will be making her way into “Apex Legends” with Season 13. However, he will not stay with Newcastle.







Teamwork should be rewarded more

In addition, the developers of Respawn Entertainment are promising a revised rating system, where more emphasis is placed on teamwork and individual skills. Of course, the new Battle Pass is also part of the game, which allows you to unlock exclusive rewards. More details about the content of Season 13 will follow in the next few days.

Apex Legends is available as a Free2Play title and is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo’s Switch. Apex Legends recently received a major technical upgrade on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, which brought various technical improvements such as support for 4K resolution.

