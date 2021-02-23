Seedorf: Black coaches do not have equal opportunities – football

Clarence Seedorf criticizes the unequal opportunity for black football coaches. © Mr. Alberto Pizzoli

Former Dutch international Clarence Seedorf has complained about the lack of job opportunities in European football due to the color of his skin.

The 44-year-old told the Italian sports newspaper that although he could look back on a long career in Italy and briefly worked as a coach at AC Milan, he waited for new offers from the country to no avail. Gazzetta dello Sport. No calls came from the Netherlands as well. “There are no equal opportunities for coaches: If you look at the numbers, there are no black people in the strongest positions in football,” he said.

Colleagues like French Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry moved to New York or Canada. Seedorf added in the Sunday interview that this controversy affects the entire community. “Everyone, especially those who can change things, should feel a responsibility to create a performance-oriented world and keep all doors open if one strives for peak performance. Because the best results can come from diversity,” explained the former footballer.

Seedorf was born in Suriname in South America and has played a total of 87 international matches for the Netherlands. As a professional he played for Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter and Milan, among others. After leaving Milan, he coached for several months in China, Spain and the Cameroon national team.

Author: dpa