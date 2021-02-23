ZSC defender Bernie is possibly the craziest goal in his own right this year

The ZSC Lions face a tough time against Ambri on Monday night and lose to Ticino 2: 3. The curious scene has to be remembered for a long time.

The 56th minute is already running. ZSC dominated the match against Ambri, but it’s still only 1: 1. Then defender Tim Bernie wants to launch another attack from Zurich. But what this 21-year-old will do will remain his secret:

Bernie curves completely untied in front of his own goal, as two Ticino people immediately attack him. The defender attempts to clear the situation by moving the disc close to his chest. It is a pity that there is still goalkeeper Lucas Floiler standing and blocking Bernie.

The disc gets attached to the Flüeler’s sledge and rolls onto the goal from there. Ambry’s strikers cannot believe it themselves and need a few seconds to realize that a goal has just been scored. With no goals of his own in ice hockey counted, Jannik Fischer comes to kiss the hand and can celebrate his first goal this season.

In the end, Ambry also celebrated the victory. At the end of the day, the Ticino team triumphed 3: 2, winning their third duel of the season against the ZSC Lions after their last seven-game losing streak and gaining some strength in the fight for the playoffs.