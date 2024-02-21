February 21, 2024

Security expert sounds the alarm: Microsoft is spying on users

Gilbert Cox February 21, 2024 1 min read

The information disclosed by Microsoft is quite specific. According to Bruce Schneier, Microsoft could only have obtained this knowledge by spying on chatbot sessions. According to the security expert, this is not surprising and may also be allowed under the tools' terms of use.

In fact, Microsoft does that There is no secret about thatUser content in AI services is scanned – Also by people. When it comes to Azure OpenAI services, the company talks about “abuse monitoring.” Algorithms and heuristics will initially be used to identify harmful content and potential abuse and classify them according to severity.

If systems flag certain user data, it may also be examined by authorized Microsoft personnel. For cases within the EEA, employees must also be located in the EEA, the company said. Customers will be notified via email if a breach occurs. Azure customers who handle sensitive data within services can also opt in to cross-monitoring abuse Online form conflicts.

See also  NASA Loses Contact with Mars Fleet - “Perseverance” and “Ingenuity” Are Alone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Microsoft is sticking with the games on disc, with no definitive end planned

February 21, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

FSR 3 with frame generation released for everyone with update 1.9.67

February 21, 2024 Gilbert Cox
4 min read

Searching for “Planet 9” – the research team publishes new data

February 20, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

4 min read

American companies and NASA want to achieve the first American landing on the moon since 1972

February 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Science: Economists debate Grimm's position on the supervisory board

February 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Ben Earl: England is equipped to deal with 'anything thrown at us'

February 21, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

Security expert sounds the alarm: Microsoft is spying on users

February 21, 2024 Gilbert Cox