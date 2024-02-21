This technology is behind the effects



Action scenes, dream worlds, walks through the forest – such images can now be created digitally. How does this work? Visit the film sets.

fromJulian Reichl

The forest is lush green in the afternoon sun. A gentle breeze blows, and individual leaves gently slide in a rotating motion. It's eerily quiet here. One almost expects Indiana Jones to claw his way out of the woods and into the clearing using a machete. But you can only create a path here using the mouse. Because the entire forest is one video installation. This is how movies are made today. If the film crew doesn't go into the forest, the forest must go to the film crew. Not only has camera technology become digital, but so has the shooting environment.

From Green Screen to Hyperbowl: Visit Penzing Studios

the Benzing The studios found their home here at the former air base about two years ago. “Hyperbowl is the successor to the green screen. With Hyperbowl, we can enable so-called virtual production, that is, virtual production of film and TV scenes,” explains Joe Neurwater, film producer and co-founder of Penzing Studios.

