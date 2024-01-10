Sea squirts use frictional forces for embryonic development

Anyone who has made pottery knows how clay can be shaped into all kinds of shapes using only the friction between the hands. Sea squirt eggs use a similar principle when they reorganize themselves after fertilization. Friction between components within the cell causes shape changes that lead to its development. This is what a European research team showed in a study, Which was published in the specialized journal “Nature Physics”..

Sea squirts, also known technically as ascidians, are sessile tunicates that inhabit oceans throughout the world from the shelf to the deep sea. Some species can also be found in German marine waters. At first glance, when fully grown, they look like rubbery lumps, but they are considered the closest living relatives of vertebrates, including humans. In particular, their tadpole-like larvae show close similarities to vertebrate embryos in some organs and tissues. For this reason, they are often used in basic research as a model organism to study early embryonic development. Almost all sea squirts are hermaphrodites, meaning they produce both male and female gametes.

After successful fertilization by male sperm, animal egg cells normally undergo cytoplasmic restructuring, during which the cell contents and components change. This process greatly shapes the subsequent development of the fetus. In compression, this remodeling results in the formation of a bell-like protrusion known as the contraction pole. Important substances accumulate there that enhance the maturation of the fetus. But exactly how this bump occurs has not yet been clear.