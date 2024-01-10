January 10, 2024

Postponing manned missions: setbacks for NASA science

Faye Stephens January 10, 2024 3 min read

Washington (dpa) – NASA's Artemis moon program continues to be delayed. NASA announced in a press conference that the crewed orbit of “Artemis 2” around the moon, which was previously scheduled for November 2024, will be postponed to September 2025 due to problems with the rocket and spacecraft. The Artemis 3 manned lunar landing will be postponed to September 2026. Another planned lunar landing, Artemis 4, is still scheduled for September 2028.

“We are doing something very difficult,” said NASA chief Bill Nelson. “Safety is our top priority.” That's why they want to give teams more time to work on current challenges. Among other things, the Orion capsule's thermal protection shield still needs to be revised, it was said at the press conference.

Postponing manned missions: setbacks for NASA science

